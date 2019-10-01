TOP NEWS »

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Updated : October 01, 2019 02:51 PM IST

Galaxy Fold will be available for pre-booking on Samsung's official online store, Samsung Shop and offline in 35 cities across select 315 outlets, including the iconic Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.
Each device comes with Galaxy Buds in the box and "Aramid Fiber" case made of fibre which has high capacity to withstand pressure.
Samsung has invented a new polymer layer and created a display around 50 percent thinner than the typical smartphone display.
