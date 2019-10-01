Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday
Updated : October 01, 2019 02:51 PM IST
Galaxy Fold will be available for pre-booking on Samsung's official online store, Samsung Shop and offline in 35 cities across select 315 outlets, including the iconic Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.
Each device comes with Galaxy Buds in the box and "Aramid Fiber" case made of fibre which has high capacity to withstand pressure.
Samsung has invented a new polymer layer and created a display around 50 percent thinner than the typical smartphone display.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more