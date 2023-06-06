Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launches in India with a 108MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will be on sale on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. As an introductory offer, Samsung is providing the Galaxy F54 5G at an all-inclusive price of Rs 27,999 with select bank cards.
Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy F54 5G, with a 108MP camera, a 6,000mAh battery, and a Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display, at an introductory price of Rs 27,999.
The Galaxy F54 5G features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Galaxy F54 5G is equipped with Samsung's inhouse Exynos 1380 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM alongside 256GB of storage.
Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India, said in a statement that the device will have up to four years of OS updates and up to five years of security updates. Out of the box, it will run OneUI 5.1 — Samsung's version of Android 13.
The Galaxy F54 5G boasts a 108MP (OIS) main camera on the back, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the device houses a 32MP selfie camera.
Powering the Galaxy F54 5G is a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.
It is available in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver colour options. It also has a very similar design to the Galaxy S series devices.
This is by far the most expensive smartphone in Samsung’s Galaxy F series. Second to it is Galaxy F23, which retails for Rs 16,999.
