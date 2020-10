Tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy F41 smartphone in India Thursday. The launch event of the smartphone, part of the F series that was designed by the South Korean tech giant in collaboration with Walmart-owned Flipkart, will be live-streamed via Samsung India's social media accounts from 5.30 pm IST onwards.

“Galaxy F has been designed in India in collaboration with Flipkart and will offer a feature-loaded option for young consumers. Galaxy F's proposition is 'full-on'—the lifestyle that defines today's young Gen Z consumers," news agency PTI quoted Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and Head of eCommerce Business at Samsung India, as saying in a report.

The company expects the F series, with an affordable price tag, that will play a key role in helping Samsung's online sales grow more than 50 percent during this year's festive season as compared to last year's festive sale.

Galaxy F41 will be the first smartphone to be launched in the F Series. Samsung Galaxy F41 is set to feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with thin bezels. Teasers indicate that the device will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor. The device is expected to run on Android 10 and powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC.

Other expected features include a 6,000mAh battery, fast charging support and a fingerprint sensor in the rear. The smartphone is expected to come in two RAM and storage configuration. The device is rumoured to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.