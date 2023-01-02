Samsung Galaxy F04 India launch date set for January 4: Check specs and other details here

Reports suggest that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 7,499. The phone will be available in two colour options - Jade Purple and Opal Green.

Samsung will launch its Galaxy F04 budget smartphone in India on January 4. Just like all other F-series smartphones from the South Korean electronic giant, the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be a Flipkart exclusive. The e-tailer has already opened a microsite for the upcoming phone. The microsite shows that the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be sold below the price of Rs 8,000. Reports suggest that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 7,499. The phone will be available in two colour options - Jade Purple and Opal Green.

Features

According to the microsite, the smartphone is going to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 system-on-chip. The Samsung Galaxy F04 will come running stock Android 12 out of the box and will receive support for two full two OS upgrades. The device will have 8GB of virtual plus physical RAM. The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of display, the budget smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The display will feature a water drop notch at the top. In the back, the smartphone will have a glossy rear design. The glassy casing will also house a dual-camera setup powered with an LED flash. In terms of the camera setup, the smartphone is expected to consist of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, the device will likely house a 5MP camera for video calls and selfies.

