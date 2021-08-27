Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, launch date leaked; here's what to expect

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was unveiled in UK last week and may soon arrive in India. However, even before its launch here, the launch date and price have been leaked online. It is expected to be launched in two variants -- 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage. At present in the UK, the company has launched only the 6GB + 128GB variant.

The phone has been launched in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint in the UK. Abhishek Yadav, a tipster, claims that the phone may come with a starting price of Rs 35,999.

Specifications and Features

The phone is expected to have the same features as the UK model. The device features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, and a punch-hole display for the selfie snapper.

The device runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 custom skin and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G paired with Adreno 642L GPU. It comes with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage which is expandable up to 1 TB using a microSD card.

Galaxy A52s comes packed with 4,500mAh battery and supports 25-W fast charging. The 5G phone has connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port charging, and 4G LTE.

As far as the camera is concerned, the device has a quad-core camera setup on the back. The camera comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel sensor. It has a 32-megapixel snapper on the front side for selfies and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is equipped with Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay, stereo speakers, and an IP67 rating for water resistance.

Expected Price and Launch Date

According to Yadav, the device may come with a starting price of Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and Rs 37,499 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Yadav claims that the company will launch its new smartphone in India on September 3.

Exclusive:😎

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G variant launching on September 3, 2021 in India.

price

- 6GB+128GB ₹35,999

In the UK, the phone has been launched for 409 pounds (around Rs 41,000 in Indian rupee) and is available for pre-ordering. The UK website says that one can claim free Galaxy buds live when they pre-order the phone. However, this is subject to certain conditions mentioned on the website.