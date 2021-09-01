Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India; price starts at Rs 35,999

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is officially launched in India today for Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and Rs 37,499 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The storage can also be expanded up to 1 TB with a micro-SD card. It is available in three colours - Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

The 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant was launched in the UK last week.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs on One UI 3 based on Android 11 and comes with a 6.5-inch full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, and boasts of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25-W fast charging. The 5G phone has connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port charging, and 4G LTE.

The device has a quad-core camera setup on the back. The camera has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor. It has a 32-megapixel snapper on the front side for selfies and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is equipped with Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay, stereo speakers, and an IP67 rating for water resistance.

The smartphone competes with Realme GT Master Edition, OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, and Mi 11X. It will be available across Amazon, Samsung.com, and other retail channels also.

Buyers using HDFC Bank cards can avail of cashback of Rs 3,000 with an added bonus of Rs 3,000 for customers who exchange their old phones.