Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India for Rs 23,999
Updated : January 29, 2020 04:54 PM IST
Galaxy A51 will be available in Blue, White and Black Prism Crush colours, starting January 31 across retail stores.
Galaxy A51 is the first-ever in Galaxy A series to sport an Infinity-O display.
