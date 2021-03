South Korean tech major Samsung launched its Galaxy A32 smartphone on Wednesday. The device, which comes with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery will be available across retail stores and leading online portals.

Features & specifications

The device features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED screen and houses an advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor. Galaxy A32 packs a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging that claims to provide up to 20 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback and 19 hours of internet usage time. It houses an advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor.

According to the company, the in-built 'Game Booster' software monitors gaming performance and automatically adjusts settings including battery life, temperature and memory usage. Galaxy A32 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The consumers also get the ‘AltZLife' feature that enhances privacy levels.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64 MPprimary camera, a 5-MP macro sensor, an 8-MP camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 20MP selfie camera in the front.

Price & colour

Available in four colours—black, white, blue, and violet—the smartphone that comes in only 6GB+128GB set up is priced at Rs 21,999. However, consumers can get a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and EMI transactions.