Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India price leaked days before launch

Days prior to its planned launch, the price of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G in India has been leaked. Last week, the phone was launched in Russia and its specifications are already in public domain.

On March 5, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G will launch in India. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, the phone has quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Apart from this, it features a 90Hz display refresh rate and comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G expected price in India

The phone is likely to come with a price tag of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Though the phone is likely to launch in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM options as well, prices of these models are not known yet.

In Russia, the the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been priced at RUB 19,990 (about Rs 19,600). For the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, the phone is priced RUB 21,990 (about Rs 21,500).

Talking about colour options, the phone in India is likely to launch in Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, and Awesome White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G specifications

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. When it comes to the processor, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G comes with a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 5-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture), an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture).