Samsung Galaxy A23 5G design renders, specifications leaked: Report

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The smartphone was reportedly spotted in European stores and many are expecting the phone to be priced around 300 euros (around Rs 24,000).

Samsung’s upcoming addition to the Galaxy A series lineup has had its leaked renders and specifications surface online. Sources revealed details like a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a quad-camera set up in the rear, according to SamMobile.

The smartphone was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website and was listed in different models SM-A236M, SM-A236B, and SM-A236E.

The leaked renders suggest that the mid-budget smartphone will be available in black, blue, pink gold, and white. Some eagle-eyed sleuths spotted the smartphone in European stores, which leads many to expect the A23 5G to be priced around 300 euros, roughly about Rs 24,000.

Apart from the full HD+ LCD display, the leaks suggest the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The smartphone will come in multiple storage variants, including options for 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM paired with 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage. The permutation and combination of these are still not known.

In terms of connectivity, the phone will come with 5G along with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and will be running on the Android 12-based OneUI.

The leaks also suggest that the smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 50 MP primary imager with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro imager. At the front, it’ll see an 8 MP shooter in an infinity V-notch.

The phone reportedly weighs under 200 grams and could rock a 5,000 mAh battery.