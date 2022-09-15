Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Check features and specifications

By CNBCTV18.com

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was unveiled earlier this month in Taiwan as the latest mid-range 5G phone. While the phone’s specifications and features were revealed, the price of the phone was kept under wraps. Now, the South Korean tech giant has finally revealed the price and the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in Taiwan. Here’s a look at the phone’s specs, features, price, and sale details.

Display

The Galaxy A23 5G will come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Performance

Under the hood, the A23 5G packs a Snapdragon 695 chipset with Adreno GPU for graphics and gaming. Out of the box, the phone runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, with a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5 MP ultra-wide lens and dual 2 MP sensors for depth and macro. At the front, the A23 5G houses an 8MP snapper.

Price and Sale

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G costs 8,990 new Taiwan dollars (roughly Rs 23,800) for the 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage model and the 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage model is priced at 9,990 new Taiwan dollars (roughly Rs 26,500). The phone will go on sale in Taiwan at the Samsung Smart Pavilion, Samsung Mall, and retail partners from September 16.

Samsung is also offering free-of-cost charging bricks for early A23 buyers as it does not provide the bricks out of the box anymore. Users who buy the device before October 15 will be eligible to get a 15W official Samsung charger with their phone.