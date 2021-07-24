Home

    • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G debuts in India; check price, specs and features

    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G debuts in India; check price, specs and features

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its much-awaited Galaxy A22 5G model in India. The device — first unveiled in early June — has made a debut on Samsung.com and leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. It will also be available across retail stores soon.

    Samsung has priced Galaxy A22 5G at Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. It comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty. Launch offers on Galaxy A22 5G include a Rs 1,500 cashback for HDFC Bank cardholders and EMI options via various banking and NBFC partners.

    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features & specifications

    — A 6.6-inch PLS TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+). The display boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a dewdrop notch.

    — An aspect ratio of 20:9 for vivid and crystal clear visuals.

    — Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 processor.

    — The handset measures 167.2X76.4X9mm in dimensions and weighs 203 grams.

    — Expandable memory up to 1 TB.

    — Android v11 operating system.

    — 5000 mAh battery.

    — The triple rear camera setup features a 48MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro lens. The camera also provides features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus, among others.

    — 8MP front camera.

    — Device available in white, grey, mint, and violet.

    — Dual SIM, GSM+GSM.

    — Fingerprint sensor.

    — The device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

    The Galaxy A22 5G will be positioned against the likes of iQoo Z3, Realme 8, and Poco X3 Pro.

    (Edited by : Anshul)
