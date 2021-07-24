Samsung Galaxy A22 5G debuts in India; check price, specs and features

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its much-awaited Galaxy A22 5G model in India. The device — first unveiled in early June — has made a debut on Samsung.com and leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. It will also be available across retail stores soon.

Samsung has priced Galaxy A22 5G at Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. It comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty. Launch offers on Galaxy A22 5G include a Rs 1,500 cashback for HDFC Bank cardholders and EMI options via various banking and NBFC partners.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features & specifications

— A 6.6-inch PLS TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+). The display boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a dewdrop notch.

— An aspect ratio of 20:9 for vivid and crystal clear visuals.

— Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 processor.

— The handset measures 167.2X76.4X9mm in dimensions and weighs 203 grams.

— Expandable memory up to 1 TB.

— Android v11 operating system.

— 5000 mAh battery.

— The triple rear camera setup features a 48MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro lens. The camera also provides features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus, among others.

— 8MP front camera.

— Device available in white, grey, mint, and violet.

— Dual SIM, GSM+GSM.

— Fingerprint sensor.

— The device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.