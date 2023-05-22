Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera launches in India

The Galaxy A14 is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset, and comes with 4GB RAM, which can be expanded to 8GB with RAM plus. The storage options are 64GB and 128 GB.

After the successful launch of its 5G counterpart, Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A14 smartphone in India.

The device runs on the Android 13-based One UI 5 operating system (OS) and offers up to four years of security updates and two OS upgrades.

It features a 6.6-inch display with Full HD+, a 13MP selfie camera, and a 50MP primary camera on the back. It also includes an ultra-wide and macro camera.

The Galaxy A14 offers a 5,000 mAh battery that claims to last over two days on a single charge.

"With Samsung's eco-conscious technology and innovation, Galaxy A14 has been designed keeping in mind the environment and is crafted with eco-friendly materials, contributing to a more sustainable future," the company said.

The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage. As an introductory offer, customers can get Rs 1,000 cashback on the device, available in black, light green and silver colours.

(With inputs from IANS)