Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera launches in India

The Galaxy A14 is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset, and comes with 4GB RAM, which can be expanded to 8GB with RAM plus. The storage options are 64GB and 128 GB.

After the successful launch of its 5G counterpart, Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A14 smartphone in India.

The Galaxy A14 is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset, and comes with 4GB RAM, which can be expanded to 8GB with RAM plus. The storage options are 64GB and 128 GB.

The device runs on the Android 13-based One UI 5 operating system (OS) and offers up to four years of security updates and two OS upgrades.