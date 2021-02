South Korean smartphone maker Samsung unveiled its latest smartphone—Galaxy A12—in India on Tuesday. The new device that comes with a quad-camera set up comes as the tech giant takes steps to expand its Galaxy A Series.

Features & specifications

Powered by Mediatek Helio P35, the smartphone features 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 20:9 aspect ratio that provides vivid clarity at your fingertips. The device carries a 5000mAh battery that comes with 15W adaptive fast-charging technology. The device is supported by Android 10 opearting system and comes with One UI Core 2.5.

On the camera front, the device is equipped with a quad-camera set up in the rear that includes 48MP primary camera, 5MP Ultra Wide camera, 2MP Macro camera and 2MP depth camera. There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Price

Available in black, blue and white colours, the device can be purchased from retail stores and using the online mode. It comes in two variants—the 4GB+64GB variant costs Rs 12,999 while 4GB+128GB is priced at Rs 13,999.