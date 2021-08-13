Samsung expected to launch Galaxy A52s 5G by August end: details here

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy A52s 5G to compete with OnePlus and Xiaomi mid-range smartphones. This smartphone is an updated version of Galaxy A52 5G and will most likely be launched by August end.

The device will support a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ panel with a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels. An optical fingerprint scanner will also be present under the screen. The A52 5G has a 120Hz panel and it be carried over in the upgrade. A52s is the SoC under the hood and it features Snapdragon 778G. The phone will come with 8GB RAM and 256 GB of storage, but it seems the storage is limited to 128 GB in most of the European countries. It will support 25W fast charging with a 4,500 mAh battery. It will be an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof smartphone.

The device will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, 5 MP macro camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The phone will run on Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 preinstalled. It will have other features like Wi-Fi, dual sim, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port, and a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy A52s 5G is rumoured to hit European markets at a price tag of 449 euros (around Rs 39,200). It is expected to arrive in four colours -- purple, black, green and blue.