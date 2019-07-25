Technology

Samsung Electronics to launch Galaxy Fold in September after screen problems

Updated : July 25, 2019 08:41 AM IST

Samsung is hoping its highly anticipated foldable phone will revive flagging smartphone sales but its rollout has been hampered by defects in samples reported in April.

The world's top smartphone maker has hailed the folding design as the future in a segment that has seen few surprises since Apple Inc's groundbreaking iPhone was released in 2007.