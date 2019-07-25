#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares dither ahead of ECB outcome, euro near two-month lows
Oil prices steady after global demand worries spark fall
Rupee opens lower at 69.08 a dollar, bond yields jump
Samsung Electronics to launch Galaxy Fold in September after screen problems

Updated : July 25, 2019 08:41 AM IST

Samsung is hoping its highly anticipated foldable phone will revive flagging smartphone sales but its rollout has been hampered by defects in samples reported in April.
The world's top smartphone maker has hailed the folding design as the future in a segment that has seen few surprises since Apple Inc's groundbreaking iPhone was released in 2007.
Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has also announced a folding handset, the Mate X, which is expected to go on sale in September.
