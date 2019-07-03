#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid muted global cues
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs
Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw
Rupee opens higher at 68.87 a dollar, bond yields fall
Samsung Electronics' second-quarter profit likely halved as Huawei woes worsen chip glut

Updated : July 03, 2019 11:32 AM IST

The quarterly result would be the South Korean firm's lowest in nearly three years.
Samsung could also be on the receiving end of Japanese curbs on exports to South Korea of high-tech materials used in chips and smartphones.
