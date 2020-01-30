Technology
Samsung Electronics says fourth-quarter profit slumped 34%, flags gradual chip recovery
Updated : January 30, 2020 06:55 AM IST
The world’s biggest memory chip and smartphone maker reported an operating profit of 7.16 trillion won (4.7 billion pounds).
Fourth-quarter operating profit more than halved to 3.45 trillion won in Samsung’s mainstay chip division.
Samsung’s share price has risen 6 percent this year, following a 44 percent rally last year.
