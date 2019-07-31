#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Earnings

Samsung Electronics looks to chip recovery as second quarter profit falls 56%

Updated : July 31, 2019 06:42 AM IST

The outlook from the global chip leader will give investors hope that the notoriously cyclical memory chip industry is shifting out of a downturn linked to slowing sales of gadgets such as smartphones.
South Korean chipmakers' third-quarter results may be affected by Japanese curbs on the export of key materials, the latest salvo in a diplomatic row between Seoul and Tokyo over wartime forced labour.
While Samsung plans two high-end mobile product launches in the second half to revive profit - including its first foldable device - weakness in the global smartphone market will limit any upside.
Samsung Electronics looks to chip recovery as second quarter profit falls 56%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tech Mahindra signed deals worth $475 million in Q1, says CEO Gurnani

Tech Mahindra signed deals worth $475 million in Q1, says CEO Gurnani

UPL Q1FY20 earnings: Arysta’s numbers likely to boost June quarter results

UPL Q1FY20 earnings: Arysta’s numbers likely to boost June quarter results

Indian Oil Corp Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Indian Oil Corp Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV