Samsung could launch its most expensive Galaxy F series smartphone this month

Samsung launched the F series smartphones in 2020 to target the Indian youth. The F series smartphones sell on Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail channels.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F54 later this month, which will reportedly offer flagship camera features, making it the most premium F series smartphone launch by the South Korean giant in the country.

The device is tipped to be priced at Rs 35,999, which will have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is also likely to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and could be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset.

For context, right now the most expensive smartphone in the series is the Galaxy F23, which retails for Rs 16,999. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor, has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The main camera on the back is a 50MP sensor with two secondary lenses — 8MP and 2MP. It also houses a 5,000 mAh battery.

The main camera is likely to be 108MP, which seems to be the focus of the device. As per IANS sources, Galaxy F54 will come with super-steady OIS as well as a new 'Astrolapse' feature for photography enthusiasts.

Samsung's flagship Nightography feature, which enables users to capture excellent photos in low light, is anticipated for the Galaxy F54.

The battery is expected to be 6,000 mAh supported by 25W wired charging. It will most probably run on the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 operating system out of the box.

The product will expand Samsung's line-up of high-end 5G smartphones and aid the business in maintaining its national 5G leadership.

(With inputs from IANS)