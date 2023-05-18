Samsung could launch its most expensive Galaxy F series smartphone this month

Samsung launched the F series smartphones in 2020 to target the Indian youth. The F series smartphones sell on Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail channels.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F54 later this month, which will reportedly offer flagship camera features, making it the most premium F series smartphone launch by the South Korean giant in the country.

The device is tipped to be priced at Rs 35,999, which will have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is also likely to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and could be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset.

For context, right now the most expensive smartphone in the series is the Galaxy F23, which retails for Rs 16,999. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor, has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The main camera on the back is a 50MP sensor with two secondary lenses — 8MP and 2MP. It also houses a 5,000 mAh battery.