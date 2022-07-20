Hometechnology news

Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 in new teaser

Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 in new teaser

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Samsung has confirmed that their next Galaxy Unpacked event is on August 10 at 6.30 pm IST and will be streaming on the company's website. The launch of Samsung's foldable devices is expected at the event.

After tweeting an encrypted code on Tuesday with a grid of random characters, another one of random colours and the question “When will something greater arrive?” Samsung revealed that the “greater” will arrive on August 10.

Also Read: Google Pixel 6a expected to be priced at Rs 37,000 in India
Samsung has finally confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10. The teaser image also displays a foldable smartphone that looks very much like a device from the  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, most likely to be called the Z Flip 4.

The event will also announce the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the latest Galaxy Watch 5 series. We could also very well witness an update to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.
If the teaser is accurate, we can believe the rumours about the minimal design changes to the Z Flip 3’s successor.  The design was a hit in the market and seemed to work very well for the company, which also made minimal design changes to the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, as the design immediately became a fan-favourite with the Galaxy S21 series.
The event will stream online on Samsung’s website at 6.30 pm IST.
Also Read: Nothing phone (1) to start at Rs 32,999, will be sold on Flipkart from July 21
Tags
Next Article

Redmi K50i 5G India launch today: Check where to watch the live event, expected features, price and more