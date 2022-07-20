Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 in new teaser

After tweeting an encrypted code on Tuesday with a grid of random characters, another one of random colours and the question “When will something greater arrive?” Samsung revealed that the “greater” will arrive on August 10.

Samsung has finally confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10. The teaser image also displays a foldable smartphone that looks very much like a device from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, most likely to be called the Z Flip 4.

The event will also announce the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the latest Galaxy Watch 5 series. We could also very well witness an update to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

If the teaser is accurate, we can believe the rumours about the minimal design changes to the Z Flip 3’s successor. The design was a hit in the market and seemed to work very well for the company, which also made minimal design changes to the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, as the design immediately became a fan-favourite with the Galaxy S21 series.