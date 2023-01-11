Samsung confirms February 1 for the launch of next Galaxy flagship devices

The world’s biggest smartphone maker will introduce its latest Galaxy flagship devices at an Unpacked event on February 1 in San Francisco, marking a return to live gatherings after moving to an online format following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The smartphone industry weathered a tough 2022, beset by economic and geopolitical turmoil that stifled consumer demand globally. China, the world’s biggest handset market, marked double-digit declines in the prior year’s sales at several points in the year, hurting domestic device makers like Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo.

Samsung also did not perform well in the smartphone segment.

Its mobile business' profit declined in the fourth quarter as smartphone sales and revenue decreased due to weak demand resulting from prolonged macroeconomic issues, according to Reuters.

"Memory chip prices fell in the mid-20 percent during the quarter, and high-end phones such as foldable didn't sell as well," said Lee Min-hee, analyst at BNK Investment & Securities, adding its display business was hurt due to client Apple's production delays at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China during the quarter.

In India alone, the South Korean firm sold around 8.1 million smartphones in Q3 2022, which is an 11 percent drop compared to Q3 2021, when the company sold 9.1 million units.

While Samsung’s exposure to China was limited by its relatively small presence there, it too suffered a slump in phone sales, which it will be hoping to reverse with the upcoming introduction.

