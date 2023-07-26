Samsung chief says artificial intelligence will revolutionise digital age, cautions against deploying AI for defence

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, JB Park admitted that what excites him the most about evolving technologies would be - Artificial Intelligence. He said that the prospect of self-learning artificial intelligence would unfold unprecedented opportunities in the digital age.

At a time when Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is transforming the landscape of digital discourse, the President and CEO of Samsung South West Asia, JB Park, has decided to weigh in on the subject.

Park, who is known to be shy of media interactions, decided to unwind with CNBC-TV18 in Seoul, South Korea ahead of Samsung's flagship event - Unpacked.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, JB Park admitted that what excites him the most about evolving technologies would be - Artificial Intelligence.

He said that the prospect of self-learning artificial intelligence would unfold unprecedented opportunities in the digital age.

Regarding the matter of regulation, he emphasised that achieving sustainable development of the technology necessitates the establishment of proper guardrails. He reasoned that similar to any technological advancement, the development of this technology would also require a well-defined regulatory framework set forth by the government.

Interestingly, he was also vocal about concerns involving AI. When asked about fears of AI systems becoming self aware, he cautioned that AI cannot be allowed to be used for hurting mankind. Expanding on his comment, he spoke on the need to be careful in deploying AI in the defence industry.

He also reflected on if like South Korea, India should follow the model of promoting national champions for realising developmental goals. He looked back on the South Korean experience and said that the country has followed a model of assigning major developmental and growth challenges to domestic champions, and it has worked.