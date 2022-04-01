Samsung CEO apologises over GOS app throttling scandal; all you need to know

Samsung VC and CEO Jong-Hee Han has issued an official apology to flagship Galaxy users over the Game Optimisations Service (GOS) app throttling scandal. At the company's annual shareholders' meeting, Jong-Hee assured Samsung users that the company will "listen to customers more closely to prevent such an issue from happening again".

He also admitted that Samsung did not appreciate customer concerns over the GOS issue earlier. The apology comes days after the tech giant was left red-faced over the scandal earlier this month.

What was the GOS scandal?

Samsung’s Game Optimising Service, which comes pre-installed in some of the Galaxy flagship devices, was found to be slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps, including system apps, Google apps, Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, Microsoft Office, and several other third-party apps by more than 56 percent. A South Korean tech forum "Meeco" even compiled the list of these apps.

Besides, it also came to the fore that GOS limitations excluded benchmarking apps. This means that even while Galaxy users were experiencing a slowing down of apps, their devices were showing them inflated performance figures for these apps. In fact, a popular benchmarking site Geekbench distanced itself from Samsung’s last four flagship smartphones, including the brand new Galaxy S22 series flagships, over the issue.

When this "performance management" came to light, Samsung issued a statement saying, "The GOS of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is preloaded with our app that optimizes CPU and GPU performance to prevent excessive heat during long gameplay. In order to meet the needs (sic), the Game Booster lab in the Game Launcher app will soon implement a software update that provides a performance priority option."

Earlier cases

In February 2020, Apple Inc was fined Euros 25 million for deliberately slowing down older iPhone models without telling consumers about it. The fine was imposed by France's competition and fraud watchdog DGCCRF. Similarly, in 2018, the Italian Competition Authority fined Apple and Samsung Euros 5 million Euros each for releasing software updates that reduced the performance of their phones "significantly".

In 2017, Apple had admitted to slowing down older phones while adding that it only does so to "prolong the life" of devices. "The effects of performance management on these newer models may be less noticeable due to their more advanced hardware and software design," Apple said.

Meanwhile, a similar controversy hit the Chinese brand "Xiaomi" when several media reports claimed that it forcefully reduces the performance of smartphones. It was found that Xiaomi reduces the performance of its phones in an attempt to avoid excessive heating of the device and premature discharge. Several tests also proved a forced power drop in Xiaomi handsets.