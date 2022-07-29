Samsung introduces 'Buy now, pay later' program for flagships ahead of the Unpacked event

Premium things come at a premium price and now Samsung is making owning flagship devices easier for those who like the finer things in life but are not quite prepared for it. The company has introduced a “Buy now, pay later” program in India for the latest Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Z series — both offering premium quality phones.

Samsung is calling the service a "simple and flexible ownership choice for its premium handsets". However, for now, the service is only extended to ICICI Bank Credit Card holders with a minimum credit limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. Eligible clients would be able to pay 60 percent of the entire amount in 18 equal monthly payments and the remaining 40 percent of the amount can be paid as a bullet payment in the 19th instalment.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available on the official Samsung website at a starting price of Rs 72,999, the Galaxy S22+ is available at Rs 88,999 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra can be bought for Rs 1,09,999 onwards. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are available for Rs 1,39,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively.

Recently the company also announced a new colourway for S22 and is calling it the “Bora Purple”. In a statement, Samsung said, “We designed the bright and eye-catching Bora Purple Galaxy S22 to evoke joy, spark creativity and embrace individuality.”

The device would be available for consumers on August 10, the same day as the Galaxy Unpacked event.

