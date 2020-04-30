Business Samsung beats Huawei in Q1 global 5G smartphone battle Updated : April 30, 2020 05:38 PM IST Huawei, which shipped 8 million 5G smartphones in the quarter, came second as it captured 33.2 percent share of the market. Samsung led the market by grabbing 34.4 percent share, shipping 8.3 million 5G smartphones globally in Q1 2020. Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo rounded out the Top-5, taking 27 percent of global 5G smartphone shipments in Q1 2020. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365