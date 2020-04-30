  • SENSEX
Samsung beats Huawei in Q1 global 5G smartphone battle

Updated : April 30, 2020 05:38 PM IST

Huawei, which shipped 8 million 5G smartphones in the quarter, came second as it captured 33.2 percent share of the market.
Samsung led the market by grabbing 34.4 percent share, shipping 8.3 million 5G smartphones globally in Q1 2020.
Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo rounded out the Top-5, taking 27 percent of global 5G smartphone shipments in Q1 2020.
