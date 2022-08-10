Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Watch 5 and Buds2 Pro

By CNBCTV18.com

Samsung introduces the Galaxy Z Flip 4, starting with its "Flex" mode and going with this year's theme "Flex is greater than Flat". The phone rocks two 12 MP shooters for the primary camera setup and a 10 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a more versatile and customisable cover screen and four new colourways — graphite, blue, pink gold and bora purple.

The device comes with a smaller hinge and a bigger battery at 3,700 mAh. It also comes in Bespoke Edition which lets you do more with the customisation with various colour options for the front, back and hinge.

Samsung claims that the 6.7-inch display uses Ultra Thin Glass and can survive up to 200,000 folds. The outside of the device is made up of Gorilla Glass Victus+ and the hinge is protected by Armor Aluminium, Samsung's toughest aluminium frame.

It is IPX8 water resistant and has a dynamic AMOLED 120 Hz display. It will be priced at starting $999, which could mean the Indian variant will be under Rs 80,000.

The event also saw the launch of the latest Galaxy Buds, the Buds2 Pro with better ANC, and 360 degrees sound. Its Voice Detect feature automatically detects when you're talking to turn off ANC and activate Ambient sound. They are also 15 percent smaller than the Buds Pro.

They will be available for $229 (approx. Rs 18,000).

The Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade over the Watch 4. Samsung says that that watch can go from 0 to 45 in just 30 minutes. It also has more surface area on the bottom to achieve more accurate readings and comes with a temperature sensor that can monitor your body's temperature.

It will be available for $279 in three colours —silver, graphite and pink gold.

The company also introduces Galaxy Z Fold 4 as its lightest and strongest Fold ever with a 6.2-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch main screen. The phone comes in three colours — Graygreen, Phantom Black or Beige.

The device also features a new Taskbar to help you do more as a multitasker. Samsung describes it as a "PC-like power in your pocket transforms apps optimized with One UI to give you menus and more in a glance".

Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with plenty of tools to get your gears moving. And when you add third-party apps optimized for Multi-View, you'll be unlocking new levels of convenience with every tap.

The device is also made with the toughest materials, with the Gorilla Glass Victus+ for the front and back glass panels, the armor aluminium for the hinge, and Ultra Thin Glass for the main screen. Z Fold 4 also comes with the support for the S Pen, which "feels like you're writing on paper".

The main screen also features a 4 MP under-display camera to make your experience better on the 120 Hz display. The triple camera setup on the back features a 50 MP wide lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP telephoto lens. The cover screen features a 10 MP shooter.

It comes with a 4,400 mAh battery and is IPX8 water resistant. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available for $1,799, which is a little over Rs 1,42,000.

The Watch 5 Pro is for athletes and hardcore workouts. Therefore, it is more rugged and durable than the Watch 5. The Route Workout feature lets you import GPX format workout routes from your smartphone to your watch, syncing your route list; and the track back feature can be used to follow the same route back home. So, there is zero chance of being lost on a new road.

The Watch 5 Pro would be available for $449, loosely translating to Rs 35,500. It will come in gray titanium and black titanium colours.

All devices are to go on sale on August 26. The foldable smartphones are available for pre-order.

