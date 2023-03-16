Samsung announces the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G in India — Check details, pricing and availability

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is Rs 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G retails for a starting price of Rs 30,999 for the same variant.

Samsung on Thursday unveiled that it is expanding its A-series lineup in India with the latest smartphones, the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G.

Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G feature a camera setup and a metal camera deco that matches the device's colour, similar to that of the flagship Galaxy S23 lineup. For the first time in the Galaxy A series, the A54 5G comes with a glass back in Graphite, Lime, and Violet colours. The Galaxy A34 5G is available in Graphite, Lime, and Silver.

Galaxy A54 5G boasts a 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, while the A34 comes with a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Both models also come equipped with a 5MP macro lens.

Both smartphones come with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display on both these devices comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

With a 5000 mAh battery, Samsung claims that the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G can last for more than two days on a single charge.

Both devices offer 8GB RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of storage variants along with an expandable storage capacity of up to 1TB with an optional micro SD card.

The devices also have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, which means they can withstand 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G run on Android 13 out of the box and support four OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

