Samsung announces One UI 6 beta programme on Galaxy S23 series, in select countries

Samsung announced on Thursday that its beta programme for Android 14-based One UI 6 is now open for the Galaxy S23 series in the US, South Korea, and Germany. The One UI 6 update, from the looks of it, seems like the biggest visual update in a while.
Samsung describes the update as “a more user-friendly experience, bringing a complete package of enhancements”. In terms of the design, "many elements have been tweaked to create a more modern look and feel", according to a press statement from Samsung. You can use new emoji from the Samsung Keyboard, as well as a new default typeface. The Quick Panel also has a refreshed design.
With large buttons for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a customisable grid of icons, and another section for screen brightness adjustments, the new Quick Panel is divided into sections. Additionally, there are buttons for screen mirroring and device controls (driven by programmes like SmartThings and Google Home).
As for customisation, Samsung said that One UI 6 will allow you to choose specific lock screens for certain Modes and Routines — we know where we’ve seen that before.
Note that the programme is only open for Galaxy S23 series users in the said countries for now. If you're planning on getting the latest Galaxy Z Fold5 or the Galaxy Z Flip5, you might have to wait a little longer.
