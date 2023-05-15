Samsung announces new lime colour for Galaxy S23, to be available from May 16

For those interested in purchasing the new lime colour variant, the Galaxy S23 is available in two storage options — 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB — and will be priced at Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively.

Samsung announced on Monday that it has introduced a new lime colour variant for the Galaxy S23. Starting May 16, it will be available in India, alongside the already existing Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender options.

To jog your memory, the Galaxy S23 was first launched on February 1 and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor globally, ditching the Exynos processor in the flagship lineup for the first time. It features a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with OIS and 3X optical zoom. The phone also features a 12MP front-facing camera.

The phone also comes with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

For those interested in purchasing the new lime colour variant, the Galaxy S23 is available in two storage options — 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB — and will be priced at Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively.

The device is also available for Rs 3,125 per month by availing of 24 months of no-cost EMI via HDFC cards or Bajaj Finserv. Flagship owners can also avail of affordability along with an upgrade benefit.

Consumers can also opt to club a Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus with Rs 5,000 bank cashback on their purchase, bringing the net effective price of Galaxy S23 8/128GB and 8/256GB to Rs 61,999 and Rs 66,999 respectively.