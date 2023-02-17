Samsung announces global launch of the Galaxy S23 series after impressive pre-order results

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in India for Rs 79,999, the Galaxy S23+ is priced at Rs 94,999 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs 1,24,999.

Samsung on Friday announced the global availability of its latest flagship Galaxy S23 Series smartphones.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 will be widely available through carriers and retailers and on Samsung's official website in four colours — Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

The company said that this year, the pre-order results were even higher than those of the Galaxy S22 series, with 60 percent of consumers opting for the most premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. It was followed by the Galaxy S23 at 23 percent and the Galaxy S23 Plus at 17 percent.

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the Galaxy S23 series set a new pre-order record in the country, where the company is based.

“Pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 series, launched in early February, amounted to 1.09 million units, with the luxury Ultra model being the most popular. The world's largest mobile phone maker received preorders for seven days from last Tuesday, with perks including a free storage upgrade from 256 GB to 512 GB,” the report said.

The report also added that the previous pre-order record for the flagship S series was 1.01 million units set by the Galaxy S22 smartphones released a year ago.

"This year's pre-order numbers echo our customers' strong trust in our brand and demonstrate how our commitment to ground-breaking innovation and sustainability continues to resonate with consumers," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The series will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (System on a Chip). The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic QHD AMOLED edge display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The base Galaxy S23 and S23+ have a flat 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch FHD display with a variable refresh rate that ranges between 48 and 120 Hz.