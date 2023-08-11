Samsung announces early deliveries for Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 kicked off on July 27. The official release date of both foldables is August 18.

Samsung announced on Friday that it commenced early deliveries for the pre-booked Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5. The company said earlier that it recorded 100,000 pre-bookings within just 28 hours of becoming available in India.

Sporting the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, both devices seem to be significant upgrades to their predecessors. Samsung said its new hinge technology, dubbed Flex Hinge, allows both devices to be shut without a gap. The Z Flip5's base storage has been upped to 256 GB this year, and the device also gets a new 3.4-inch cover display.

The Galaxy Z Fold5, on the other hand, is being positioned as a productivity hub and features a 7.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate when unfolded, and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display, also with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Samsung called the Z Fold5 the "thinnest and lightest" Fold iteration.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 has a starting price of Rs 99,999 (8 GB/256 GB) and the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available from Rs 1,54,999 (12 GB/256 GB). Pre-booking incentives include benefits worth Rs 20,000 for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Rs 23,000 for Galaxy Z Fold5, encouraging early adoption.

Samsung had unveiled both the devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on July 26.