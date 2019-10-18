Samsung announces deals on Galaxy Note10, S10 Series

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday announced deals on its popular smartphones Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy S10 lineup in India. The offers on both smartphones will be valid until October 31, 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 series will be available for sale with benefits of up to Rs 12,000 while Galaxy S10 series will be available to customers with benefits worth up to Rs 14,000.

Consumers purchasing smartphones from these two series can avail Galaxy Buds at a discounted price of Rs 6,990 with a consumer benefit of Rs 3,000 as compared to the retail price and Galaxy Watch Active at Rs 13,990 with a consumer benefit of Rs 6,000 as compared to the retail price.

Additionally, on Galaxy S10 series, consumers can avail an additional 5 per cent cashback through SBI credit cards along with instant cashback of up to Rs 5000.