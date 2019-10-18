Business
Samsung announces deals on Galaxy Note10, S10 Series
Updated : October 18, 2019 12:12 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note10 series will be available for sale with benefits of up to Rs 12,000 while Galaxy S10 series will be available to customers with benefits worth up to Rs 14,000.
