This year Apple announced that it won’t be offering charger and ear pods in the box of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. Apple's intent was to reduce the carbon footprint, but this move received a lot of flak on social media. Even rival companies like Samsung and Xiaomi took jabs at Apple.

Recently, Xiaomi posted a video on Twitter showing unboxing of its Mi 10T Pro smartphone by revealing a power adaptor inside. The sarcastic caption of the video said, "Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro."

https://twitter.com/Xiaomi/status/1316299756260352006?s=20

From last week the post has over a million views and more than 34,000 likes. As if this wasn’t enough for Apple, many social media users were quick to witness the taunt.

One user responded, "10/10 for marketing" while another one wrote, "If you give us support like Apple does to their customers, I will buy the charger on my own. Software support should be the top priority, not the piece of plastic!!!"

Additionally, Samsung also did not leave this opportunity and took a jibe at Apple. In its Facebook post Samsung focused on a simple fact that Galaxy phones come with a charger. The caption of the post read ,"Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone."

https://www.facebook.com/SamsungCaribbean/photos/a.126559667417250/4610541402352365/?type=3