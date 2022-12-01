Sam Bankman-Fried pins FTX collapse on unrealistic position by his other crypto firm, Alameda Research

Till as recently as a month ago, Sam Bankman-Fried, the poster child for crypto trading thanks to his cyrptocurrency exchange FTX, was sipping the sweet taste of success. Today, after a stunning series of events let to the complete and utter collapse of FTX, that taste has turned to ashes.
In an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bankman-Fried said he was deeply sorry for everyone who lost their money to FTX — in some case, entire life's savings — said he never meant to commit fraud on anyone, and denied the widely reported fact that Bankman-Fried — dubbed SBF — and his coterie siphoned customers' funds to the tune of $8 billion to his other cryptocurrency trading firm, Alameda Research. SBF called it a "massive failure of oversight of risk management". He said he was surprised by the long position Alameda took on FTX, and blamed it on his failure to appoint someone to be in charge of this aspect.
