Salesforce Ventures doubles fund size for generative AI 

The Generative AI Fund has already made investments in AI companies like Hearth and You.com. It has recently announced additional investments in Anthropic and Cohere, further solidifying its presence in the AI startup space.

Salesforce Ventures, the investment arm of Salesforce, on Tuesday announced to double its Generative AI Fund, expanding it from $250 million to $500 million, in order to support AI startup ecosystem. As part of its expansion, Salesforce Ventures has also added Humane and Tribble to its portfolio of AI innovators in the fund.

"We are already seeing AI change the way the world works, and we are excited to build on the momentum of our Generative AI Fund," said Paul Drews, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "Expanding our Generative AI Fund enables us to work with even more entrepreneurs who are accelerating the development of transformative AI solutions for the enterprise, and we are excited to support the next generation of innovative founders."

The Generative AI Fund has already made investments in AI companies like Hearth and You.com. It has recently announced additional investments in Anthropic and Cohere, further solidifying its presence in the AI startup space.