CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsSalesforce Ventures doubles fund size for generative AI 

Salesforce Ventures doubles fund size for generative AI 

Salesforce Ventures doubles fund size for generative AI 
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 10:09:58 PM IST (Published)

The Generative AI Fund has already made investments in AI companies like Hearth and You.com. It has recently announced additional investments in Anthropic and Cohere, further solidifying its presence in the AI startup space.


Salesforce Ventures, the investment arm of Salesforce, on Tuesday announced to double its Generative AI Fund, expanding it from $250 million to $500 million, in order to support AI startup ecosystem. As part of its expansion, Salesforce Ventures has also added Humane and Tribble to its portfolio of AI innovators in the fund.
"We are already seeing AI change the way the world works, and we are excited to build on the momentum of our Generative AI Fund," said Paul Drews, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "Expanding our Generative AI Fund enables us to work with even more entrepreneurs who are accelerating the development of transformative AI solutions for the enterprise, and we are excited to support the next generation of innovative founders."
The Generative AI Fund has already made investments in  AI companies like Hearth and You.com. It has recently announced additional investments in Anthropic and Cohere, further solidifying its presence in the AI startup space.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X