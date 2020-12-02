Business Salesforce is buying work-chat service Slack for $27.7 billion Updated : December 02, 2020 09:54 AM IST The acquisition announced Tuesday is by far the largest in the 21-year history of Salesforce. Salesforces flamboyant founder and CEO Marc Benioff hailed the cloud computing concept as the wave of the future to much derision initially. If all goes smoothly, Salesforce hopes to take control of Slack sometime from May to July next year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.