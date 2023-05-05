Salesforce announces Slack GPT, a conversational AI experience native to Slack

The Claude app for Slack is now available, and the ChatGPT app for Slack is in beta. Workﬂow Builder with Slack GPT AI connectors will be available later this year. Slack GPT native AI capabilities and the Einstein GPT app for Slack are currently in development.

Salesforce on Thursday announced the launch of Slack GPT, a conversational AI experience that will be integrated into Slack.

Slack GPT, Salesforce says, will provide the ability to use generative AI app integrations, language models, and tap into secure customer data insights from the Customer 360 and Data Cloud.

According to Lidiane Jones, CEO of Slack, "Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done and unlock significant business productivity. The real power of this technology is when AI can analyse and act on the most valuable data from a company's most trusted resource, its own internal knowledge. Slack GPT is the conversational AI platform of the future, helping organizations easily tap into their trusted customer data and essential employee knowledge so they can work smarter and make smarter decisions faster."

Slack GPT will reportedly enable AI-powered conversation summaries and writing assistance as well as the ability to build no-code workflows that embed AI actions with simple prompts at each step.

“(Users) can also securely integrate a large language model (LLM) from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, or use the LLM of their choice. This includes those funded by Salesforce Venture’s generative AI fund, and in the future, Salesforce’s proprietary LLMs,” the company said.

Salesforce added that the AI is also customisable to a company’s unique needs, whether it wants to integrate a language model of choice, build its AI-powered no-code workflows, or bring AI effortlessly into the Slack experience.

Slack GPT's native capabilities are said to be purpose-built AI features. In the future, customers could use Slack GPT to summarise conversations and huddles, communicate more effectively, and integrate generative AI apps from platforms like ChatGPT and Claude from Anthropic, built on Slack’s platform.

