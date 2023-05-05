Breaking News
Market records biggest single-day fall in two months
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsSalesforce announces Slack GPT, a conversational AI experience native to Slack

Salesforce announces Slack GPT, a conversational AI experience native to Slack

Salesforce announces Slack GPT, a conversational AI experience native to Slack
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  May 5, 2023 2:52:47 PM IST (Published)

The Claude app for Slack is now available, and the ChatGPT app for Slack is in beta. Workﬂow Builder with Slack GPT AI connectors will be available later this year. Slack GPT native AI capabilities and the Einstein GPT app for Slack are currently in development.

Salesforce on Thursday announced the launch of Slack GPT, a conversational AI experience that will be integrated into Slack.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Slack GPT, Salesforce says, will provide the ability to use generative AI app integrations, language models, and tap into secure customer data insights from the Customer 360 and Data Cloud.
According to Lidiane Jones, CEO of Slack, "Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done and unlock significant business productivity. The real power of this technology is when AI can analyse and act on the most valuable data from a company's most trusted resource, its own internal knowledge. Slack GPT is the conversational AI platform of the future, helping organizations easily tap into their trusted customer data and essential employee knowledge so they can work smarter and make smarter decisions faster."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X