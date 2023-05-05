Salesforce announces Slack GPT, a conversational AI experience native to Slack

The Claude app for Slack is now available, and the ChatGPT app for Slack is in beta. Workﬂow Builder with Slack GPT AI connectors will be available later this year. Slack GPT native AI capabilities and the Einstein GPT app for Slack are currently in development.

Salesforce on Thursday announced the launch of Slack GPT, a conversational AI experience that will be integrated into Slack.

Slack GPT, Salesforce says, will provide the ability to use generative AI app integrations, language models, and tap into secure customer data insights from the Customer 360 and Data Cloud.

According to Lidiane Jones, CEO of Slack, "Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done and unlock significant business productivity. The real power of this technology is when AI can analyse and act on the most valuable data from a company's most trusted resource, its own internal knowledge. Slack GPT is the conversational AI platform of the future, helping organizations easily tap into their trusted customer data and essential employee knowledge so they can work smarter and make smarter decisions faster."