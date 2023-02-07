Safer Internet Day: Tips and tricks to keep your children safe on the Internet 

This year will be the 20th edition of Safer Internet Day. Among those who are the most vulnerable to malicious content on the Internet are children. These days children use the Internet often which makes them easy targets. As a parent, it is your responsibility to teach your children how to use the internet securely.

Safer Internet Day is marked on February 7 as a day to raise awareness about the importance of using the Internet in a safe way. This year will be the 20th edition of Safer Internet Day. Among those who are the most vulnerable to malicious content on the Internet are children. These days children use the Internet often which makes them easy targets. As a parent, it is your responsibility to teach your children how to use the internet securely. Here are some important tips and tricks to keep your young ones safe even when they are browsing the Internet.

Teach them the dangers

The Internet can be used to exploit, blackmail, threaten, stalk, steal and more from unsuspecting individuals. It is important for your children to know what malicious individuals can try to do on the internet. Teach your children the risks associated with improper use of the Internet.

Stress the importance of identity

The Internet’s strongest security is anonymity. Many scams and criminal activities on the Internet rely on knowing the personal information of people. This is why it is important to teach children that they should never share information, including their phone number, their name, their address, their school and more, with anyone on the Internet.

Choose strong passwords

One of the best ways to stay safe on the Internet is to use strong and secure passwords for each account that you have. Unique, strong and secure passwords significantly reduce the chance of anyone gaining access to your children’s accounts and misusing them.

Know who they talk to

As a parent, it is very important to be aware of the friends and groups that your children are involved in online. Due to the anonymity that the Internet offers, there is always a chance that someone is lying about their identity to entice or exploit.

Teach them what content is appropriate for their age

Make sure that children understand what sort of Internet-based activities and content is appropriate for their age. Content with excessive violence, nudity, or of sexual nature can be detrimental to young minds.