Safer Internet Day: Meta partners with MeitY, Delhi Police and more to launch awareness campaigns

The partnership is aimed at supporting India's rapidly growing digital economy and its tech-forward vision, as well as equipping current and new internet users with tools and resources to protect themselves from cybercrime.

Meta has announced its partnership with India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the G20 Stay Safe Online Campaign. As part of the partnership, Meta will create resources in multiple Indian languages to educate the public on how to stay safe online.

These resources will cover themes such as combating online fraud, reporting harmful content, and protecting oneself when interacting online. The partnership is aimed at supporting India's rapidly growing digital economy and its tech-forward vision, as well as equipping current and new internet users with tools and resources to protect themselves from cybercrime.

Speaking on the partnership, Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov said, “Under PM Modi’s vision of India’s Techade, we are witnessing rapid digital adoption and with this growth, there is a need to create easy-to-access tools and resources to protect users from increasing cyber crimes. We, at MeitY, have designed a Stay Safe online campaign in this year of India's G20 Presidency and we are glad that tech companies like Meta are taking a lead in supporting the government’s vision of building an inclusive digital space which is free of severe online threats.”

On Safer Internet Day, Meta also launched its #DigitalSuraksha campaign, which includes a partnership with the Delhi Police to provide digital literacy to users in Delhi. Meta added that it will work with the Delhi Police to provide digital literacy to 10,000 students and train police personnel on Meta's safety tools.

“The current phase of #DigitalSuraksha also includes a slew of measures on enabling digital education and literacy across youth well-being, child safety, tackling misinformation as well as the overall education of users towards various safety tools and resources available across Meta platforms,” the company said in a statement.

Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram and Policy Programs, Facebook India (Meta), said, “The G20 Presidency opens up a great opportunity for India to design and create an ever-inclusive Internet model for the world, and we are excited to partner with the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology in this endeavour. Creating a $1 trillion digital economy requires an ecosystem that is safe and empowering and we will support the government’s campaign by providing users with education, tools and resources to protect themselves in this rapidly evolving digital world.”

The company has launched the Digital Nagrik Pledge, encouraging people to become responsible digital citizens and consumer awareness initiatives on the tools and resources available to stay safe. Built on Meta’s partnership with CBSE, Digital Nagrik Pledge will provide a Digital Citizenship course to 10 million students and one hundred thousand teachers. According to Meta, the goal of the programme will be to get one million people to pledge and to become safe digital citizens over the next year.