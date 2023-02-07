Safer Internet Day 2023: History, significance and this year’s theme

There are a number of cyber risks on the Internet like cyberbullying, theft of digital identity, theft of data, cyber-attacks, cyber fraud, impersonation, fraud through malware or hacking, ransomware and more. Safer Internet Day is observed to highlight the importance of creating a safer and more responsible Internet environment.

Every year, Safer Internet Day is observed on the second day of the second week of February to emphasise the importance of building a safer and more responsible Internet for the world. This day is organised by Insafe, a European organisation that promotes safer usage of the Internet. This year, Safer Internet Day will be observed on February 7.

History and significance

The Safer Internet Day was started as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004. The responsibility of organising the day was taken up by the Insafe network in 2005. Insafe is a European network which has multiple awareness centres around the world that help people understand the importance of prioritising Internet safety.

There are national centres as well that spread awareness and educational campaigns and work closely with youth to ensure an evidence-based, multi-stakeholder approach towards ensuring Internet safety.

Today, Safer Internet Day is celebrated in approximately 200 countries and territories across the globe with an aim to spread awareness about emerging online issues and current concerns.

There are various cyber risks on the Internet like cyberbullying, theft of digital identity, theft of data, cyber-attacks, cyber fraud, impersonation, fraud through malware or hacking, ransomware and more. Thus, Safer Internet Day provides an opportunity to mobilise actors across nations to raise awareness and coordinate initiatives to build Internet security, particularly involving the youth.

The celebration of the day sees thousands of organisations getting involved to promote the safe, responsible, and positive use of digital technology.

Theme

The celebrations of the Safer Internet Day 2023 will take place around the theme “Want to talk about it? Making space for conversations about life online”. The aim is to establish Safer Internet Day 2023 as a springboard for conversations that shape how we talk about and respond to online issues, not just for one day, but the entire year.