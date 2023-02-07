Safer Internet Day 2023: History, significance and this year’s theme

There are a number of cyber risks on the Internet like cyberbullying, theft of digital identity, theft of data, cyber-attacks, cyber fraud, impersonation, fraud through malware or hacking, ransomware and more. Safer Internet Day is observed to highlight the importance of creating a safer and more responsible Internet environment.
Every year, Safer Internet Day is observed on the second day of the second week of February to emphasise the importance of building a safer and more responsible Internet for the world. This day is organised by Insafe, a European organisation that promotes safer usage of the Internet. This year, Safer Internet Day will be observed on February 7.
Recommended ArticlesView All
From boyhood heartthrob to a serious musician
Feb 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Make In India | 2023 to bring fresh opportunities for textile industry and trade
Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Delhi fails to get a mayor for third time — What's the issue and what happens next
Feb 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India opposes Hindustan Zinc's buyout of Vedanta's global zinc assets: Exclusive
Feb 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
History and significance
The Safer Internet Day was started as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004. The responsibility of organising the day was taken up by the Insafe network in 2005. Insafe is a European network which has multiple awareness centres around the world that help people understand the importance of prioritising Internet safety.
There are national centres as well that spread awareness and educational campaigns and work closely with youth to ensure an evidence-based, multi-stakeholder approach towards ensuring Internet safety.
Today, Safer Internet Day is celebrated in approximately 200 countries and territories across the globe with an aim to spread awareness about emerging online issues and current concerns.
There are various cyber risks on the Internet like cyberbullying, theft of digital identity, theft of data, cyber-attacks, cyber fraud, impersonation, fraud through malware or hacking, ransomware and more. Thus, Safer Internet Day provides an opportunity to mobilise actors across nations to raise awareness and coordinate initiatives to build Internet security, particularly involving the youth.
The celebration of the day sees thousands of organisations getting involved to promote the safe, responsible, and positive use of digital technology.
ALSO READ: ChatGPT crosses 100 million active users, sets record for the fastest-growing user base, says study
Theme
The celebrations of the Safer Internet Day 2023 will take place around the theme “Want to talk about it? Making space for conversations about life online”. The aim is to establish Safer Internet Day 2023 as a springboard for conversations that shape how we talk about and respond to online issues, not just for one day, but the entire year.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!