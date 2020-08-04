  • SENSEX
SaaS-based startup inFeedo raises $700K from Y Combinator and others

Updated : August 04, 2020 01:44 PM IST

inFeedo, a SaaS-based people analytics startup has closed a round of funding from Y Combinator and other companies, to raise $700,000.
With this funding, inFeedo's short-term vision is to double down on hiring to fill up key management roles from Chief Operating Officer, Chief Managing Officer to Chief Technology Officer.
