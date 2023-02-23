Rovio Classics: Angry Birds to be delisted from Google Play, renamed on Apple App Store

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is a $1 one-time purchase, making it less profitable than the other games in the Angry Birds series. The $1 price may also be enough to keep players away from other games in the series, leading Rovio to believe that they are losing potential revenue.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, the rebuilt version of the original mobile hit Angry Birds, will be delisted from Google Play on Thursday due to "the game's impact on our wider games portfolio," developer Rovio announced on Tuesday. The move has left fans disappointed, as the classic game has been a favorite among gamers for years. However, the App Store version will still be available, although it will be renamed to Red's First Flight.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is a $1 one-time purchase, making it less profitable than the other games in the Angry Birds series. The $1 price may also be enough to keep players away from other games in the series, leading Rovio to believe that they are losing potential revenue.

While the change to Red's First Flight will likely make the game much harder to find on the App Store, it will still be available as an option. However, it is unclear why Rovio isn't simply changing the name of the game on Google Play like it is doing on the App Store.

We have reviewed the business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and due to the game’s impact on our wider games portfolio, we have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be unlisted from the Google Play Store on Thursday, February 23. Additionally, the game will be renamed to Red’s First Flight in the App Store pending further review. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will remain playable on devices on which the game has been downloaded, even after it has been unlisted.

We understand that this is sad news for many fans, as well as the team that has worked hard to make Rovio Classics: Angry Birds a reality. We are extremely grateful to the Angry Birds fans who have shown their love of the brand and this game from the beginning. We hope those fans can continue to bring that passion to our live Angry Birds slingshot games such as Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends, and Angry Birds Journey, where our goal every day is to craft the best possible experience for players.