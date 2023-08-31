ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop review: ASUS aces it again

ROG Zephyrus G14. In recent years, ASUS has peaked in the gaming PC industry, solidifying its position as a titan in this realm. Central to its gaming portfolio is the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand , renowned for its assortment of graphics cards, desktop towers, monitors, and, pertinently, stunning gaming laptops such as the subject of this review, the

For years, gaming laptops were heavy and cumbersome, which was understandable considering the powerful hardware and cooling solutions they needed to pack, and given their use case. ASUS' own STRIX lineup comprises massive, heavy-duty laptops . Should they die, you can always use them as weapons of war.

But that's not always the case. ASUS recently released the amusingly petite but frighteningly powerful Flow X13 , which was easily among the most powerful gaming laptops I've had a chance to test. Joining its ranks is the Zephyrus series, which again goes against the conventional wisdom that gaming laptops need to give you arms a workout every time you pick them up.

The 2023 Zephyrus G14 measures just over a foot in width, under nine inches in length, and is less than an inch thick, and weighs only 1.72 kilograms. And in this limited space, it packs a quad HD IPS display, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, a vapour chamber cooling system, a stunning keyboard and a trackpad that's 50 percent larger than the 2022 edition.

Let me catch my breath.

And the Zephyrus G14 doesn't stop impressing there. My review unit came packed with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage and an AMD Ryzen 9 series CPU. The true showstopping moment, however, comes when you setup the device and fire up your favourite game — for the record, I tested God of War: Ragnarok and Red Dead Redemption 2 and the laptop barely struggled.

The light physical attributes of this laptop mean I could double it as my daily work laptop too — needless to say, it barely broke a sweat. But then again, considering the hefty price tag — Rs 2,66,999 — it's the least you can expect.

The design

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 epitomises the sleek gaming laptop that integrates top-tier components. Aesthetically pleasing and tactilely satisfying, the G14's design is impeccable. Its dimensions are refined, with a keyboard offering RGB customisation and rapid performance mode alteration keys. An expansive trackpad accentuates its usability. Furthermore, select editions embrace an "AniMe Matrix" LED grid on the lid, allowing personalised animations.

The screen

The G14 flaunts a 14-inch QHD+ display radiating vivid hues. Boasting 600 nits, twice the industry standard, and encompassing HDR and P3 wide colour support, this screen affords an unparalleled visual experience. Its 165 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time are tailormade for fast-paced gaming (picture Kratos from God of War: Ragnarok laying waste to enemies).

The G14 effortlessly tackles CPU-intensive games like God of War: Ragnarok, maintaining a solid 60 frames per second with ray-tracing enabled. If you're a Fortnite player, you will be thrilled at how buttery smooth your experience is at 165 frames per second.

Battery life

The G14 boasts not only a blazing-fast solid-state drive but also commendable battery life. Under prudent settings, its battery can persist between four to seven hours, an admirable feat considering the underlying hardware and its sheer portability. Other gaming laptops, by design, are confined to a desk due to their weight, and constantly plugged in, due to the power they guzzle.

In conclusion

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 eclipses its peers, asserting its dominance with its trifecta of attributes: portability, performance, and display brilliance. Its status as a slim, lightweight powerhouse distinguishes it from the morass of gaming laptops. Encompassing a radiant screen, remarkable potency, and unswerving portability, the G14 assumes the mantle of an ideal choice for both gamers and creative professionals on the move.