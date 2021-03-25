Robinhood iOS app store rank slips below 100 even as company files for IPO Updated : March 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST On March 23, the company stated that it had confidentially submitted plans to regulators for a US IPO Data from Sensor Tower show that the online stock trading platform’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has steadily declined over the past month Published : March 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply