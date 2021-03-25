  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin, says Elon Musk
Shares, dollar cheer US stimulus, bonds downcast
Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains
Rupee falls 10 paise against US dollar in early trade
Home Technology

Robinhood iOS app store rank slips below 100 even as company files for IPO

Updated : March 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST

On March 23, the company stated that it had confidentially submitted plans to regulators for a US IPO
Data from Sensor Tower show that the online stock trading platform’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has steadily declined over the past month
Robinhood iOS app store rank slips below 100 even as company files for IPO
Published : March 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.63 times so far on Day 2

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.63 times so far on Day 2

PUBG Mobile reports 1 billion accumulated downloads since 2018 launch

PUBG Mobile reports 1 billion accumulated downloads since 2018 launch

Craftsman Automation lists with 9.4% discount at Rs 1,350 per share on BSE

Craftsman Automation lists with 9.4% discount at Rs 1,350 per share on BSE

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement